MI traffic flowing freely again after earlier disruption caused by lorry shedding its load

Motorists are advised the M1, at the junction of Moira Roundabout, has now been cleared and traffic is flowing freely.

Earlier on Thursday (July 17), police had warned of disruption for Belfast-bound drivers after a lorry shed its load.

Meanwhile, in an update, Trafficwatch NI, which had been advising of a fallen tree between Lougbrickland and Scarva, says there are currently no reports of incidents or delays.