Mid and East Antrim: motorists warned to expect festive season checkpoints with over 100 officers trained in ‘DrugWipe’ kit use

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:02 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 11:02 BST

Over 100 officers trained in the use of new drug-detection kits will be part of Mid and East Antrim PSNI’s Christmas road safety campaign.

During ‘Operation Season’s Greetings’ in the district police say they will be conducting authorised checkpoint breath tests over the festive period, as well as having the capability to use the ‘DrugWipe’ tool.

In a statement, Mid and East Antrim PSNI said: “These new tests will indicate the presence of a variety of substances in the body, enabling us to detect those using illegal drugs behind the wheel.

Police image of the new DrugWipe tool. Photo: PSNIplaceholder image
Police image of the new DrugWipe tool. Photo: PSNI

"Our district now has over 100 specially trained officers across Mid and East Antrim areas to analyse a variety of controlled drugs to an evidential standard for court, meaning anyone caught with controlled drugs can expect a decreased time in going through the criminal justice system.

"Please act responsibly this Christmas period and do not put yourself or others in danger when behind the wheel.”

