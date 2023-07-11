The PSNI have announced traffic arrangements for this year’s Twelfth of July demonstrations in the Mid and East Antrim area.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption across Mid and East Antrim areas on Wednesday, due to planned parades for the Twelfth of July.

“Feeder parades will be taking place in towns and villages throughout the borough and traffic disruption is expected in Larne, Carrickfergus, Cullybackey, Ahoghill, Glenarm and Carnlough from 7.30am – 10am and again from 5pm – 9pm.”

There will also be three main demonstration parades taking place in Ballymena, Broughshane and Portglenone, where delays and diversions can be expected from 9.30am to approximately 5.30pm.

The PSNI have issued traffic advice ahead of this year's Twelfth of July parades in Mid and East Antrim. Credit: PSNI