A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption across Mid and East Antrim areas on Wednesday, due to planned parades for the Twelfth of July.
“Feeder parades will be taking place in towns and villages throughout the borough and traffic disruption is expected in Larne, Carrickfergus, Cullybackey, Ahoghill, Glenarm and Carnlough from 7.30am – 10am and again from 5pm – 9pm.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will also be three main demonstration parades taking place in Ballymena, Broughshane and Portglenone, where delays and diversions can be expected from 9.30am to approximately 5.30pm.
Meanwhile, motorists are asked to plan ahead for their journeys. “Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route if you are not attending a parade,” the spokesperson added.