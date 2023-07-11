Register
Mid and East Antrim Twelfth of July parades: PSNI issue traffic and travel advice

The PSNI have announced traffic arrangements for this year’s Twelfth of July demonstrations in the Mid and East Antrim area.
By Helena McManus
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:24 BST

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption across Mid and East Antrim areas on Wednesday, due to planned parades for the Twelfth of July.

“Feeder parades will be taking place in towns and villages throughout the borough and traffic disruption is expected in Larne, Carrickfergus, Cullybackey, Ahoghill, Glenarm and Carnlough from 7.30am – 10am and again from 5pm – 9pm.”

There will also be three main demonstration parades taking place in Ballymena, Broughshane and Portglenone, where delays and diversions can be expected from 9.30am to approximately 5.30pm.

The PSNI have issued traffic advice ahead of this year's Twelfth of July parades in Mid and East Antrim. Credit: PSNIThe PSNI have issued traffic advice ahead of this year's Twelfth of July parades in Mid and East Antrim. Credit: PSNI
Meanwhile, motorists are asked to plan ahead for their journeys. “Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route if you are not attending a parade,” the spokesperson added.

