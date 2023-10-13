Mid Ulster Cllr Cathal Mallaghan: 'We are looking at a fatality here if nothing is done’ on Drum Road in Kildress

Mid Ulster Councillor Cathal Mallaghan has called on DFI roads to take urgent action to prevent accidents on the Drum Road in Kildress, near Cookstown.

The Cookstown Sinn Féin representative said this week saw another accident on the road that required Police and Ambulance Service personnel to attend.

For over three years he has been calling for the introduction of a speed limit.

Councillor Mallaghan continued: “This is on the back of a spate of traffic collisions where road users have been injured requiring Fire and Rescue Services to extricate casualties from vehicles.

Councillor Cathal Mallaghan has called on DFI roads to take urgent action to prevent accidents on the Drum Road in Kildress. Credit: Contributed

"Since 4th August 2020 I have been appealing directly to DFI Roads to reduce the speed limit between the Killeenan Chapel Junction and Meteor. There have been far too many accidents along this road with so many homes, businesses and road junctions. Sixty mph is just too fast. We are looking at a fatality here if nothing is done.

“I have been writing to Roads Service each time an accident occurs and have constantly been told that it doesn't meet the criteria. I met with Roads again on 13th September to see if we could get them to change their position and the said they would look at other scenarios where this has been done and two accidents have happened since.”