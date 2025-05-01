Mid Ulster police issue appeal over collision thought to have involved two Peugeots

By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Mid Ulster have issued an appeal for information in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred on the A6 between Magherafelt and Toome.

In a statement the PSNI added: “The collision occurred on Friday 18th April 2025 at approximately 11:25 in the morning . The vehicles involved in the collision were both believed to be Peugeot vehicles.

"If you believe you may have any information or knowledge that may assist us with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 493 of 18/04/25.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Mid UlsterPSNIPeugeot

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice