Mid Ulster police issue appeal over collision thought to have involved two Peugeots
Police in Mid Ulster have issued an appeal for information in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred on the A6 between Magherafelt and Toome.
In a statement the PSNI added: “The collision occurred on Friday 18th April 2025 at approximately 11:25 in the morning . The vehicles involved in the collision were both believed to be Peugeot vehicles.
"If you believe you may have any information or knowledge that may assist us with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 493 of 18/04/25.”
