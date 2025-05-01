Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Mid Ulster have issued an appeal for information in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred on the A6 between Magherafelt and Toome.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement the PSNI added: “The collision occurred on Friday 18th April 2025 at approximately 11:25 in the morning . The vehicles involved in the collision were both believed to be Peugeot vehicles.

"If you believe you may have any information or knowledge that may assist us with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 493 of 18/04/25.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.