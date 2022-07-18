Mid Ulster resurfacing work to bring road closures and diversions

The work will involve the B34 Dungannon Road, A5 Ballygawley Roundabout and A5 Omagh Road Ballygawley.
The Department for Infrastructure says the resurfacing will start on the Dungannon Road from the Ballygawley Roundabout and continue for approximately 3.4 kilometres, ending 300 metres before the Tulnavern junction in the townland of Inishmagh.
Also included in the package of works is the resurfacing of 180 metres on the A5 Omagh Road and Ballygawley Roundabout.
To facilitate the works a number of road closures will be required on the Dungannon Road, and then at a later date on the A5 Omagh Road and Ballygawley Roundabout. Diversion routes will be signposted.
A spokesperson for the Department said these road works and associated temporary traffic management arrangements have been planned in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.
“Road users are advised to avoid the area during the works if possible, to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes, which will be clearly signed, on the approaches to the closures.
“During construction access for local residents and businesses will be facilitated.”
Completion of the work by Mid-September is subject to favourable weather conditions. However, the Department says it will keep the public informed of any change.
“All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors,” the spokesperson added.