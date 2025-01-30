Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Infrastructure Minister has announced that a £475,000 carriageway resurfacing and footway scheme on A2 Chapel Road, Cushendall will commence on February 3.

The resurfacing scheme will extend from Gaults Road to Mill Street, Cushendall.

Minister John O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Cushendall area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road and footpath network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a lane closure between the hours of 8am and 6pm from Monday, February 3 until Saturday, February 15.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while measures have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Saturday, February 15 however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com