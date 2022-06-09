Minister confirms plans for Toucan crossing at V36

Concerns have been raised about an apparent lack of pedestrian crossing points on the Church Road close to the entrance to the V36.

Residents have recently contacted the Newtownabbey Times to highlight the issue following the opening of “one of the largest skate parks in the UK and Ireland”, the Skate 100 park.

The Minister detailed the project in the Assembly today (Thursday).

Church Road. (Pic by Google).

The Upper Bann MLA said: “I am pleased to be able to confirm that design work to provide a Toucan Crossing on Church Road in the vicinity of the entrance to V36 Park is currently underway and it is anticipated the crossing will be installed and operational later this financial year.”