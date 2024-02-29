Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr O’Dowd’s statement came after Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler sought an update on the viability of reopening the rail line.

“Over recent years I have consistently sought assurance that work was ongoing not only to maintain the Lisburn Antrim train line but to see that it reopens for commuters and rail users,” said Mr Butler.

"Whilst it is always good to hear that maintenance of the line and track is consistent, the lack of connectivity for those who live beyond Knockmore halt, be that Ballinderry or Glenavy is a failure to connect our villages and hinterlands and exploit opportunities.

“The reopening of the Lisburn Antrim train line needs to be a priority for the Northern Ireland Executive with a spur for the International Airport an intrinsic design feature.

"It was good to receive a positive response to my recent question to the Department of Infrastructure on the matter where they have committed to a review based on the recommendation from the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

"I will continue to push for delivery of this valuable and needed piece of infrastructure that could unleash huge potential for our economy and convenience for our constituents.”

Responding to Mr Butler’s request for an update, the Infrastructure Minister said: “The All-Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR), is considering how the rail network on the island of Ireland can improve sustainable connectivity between major cities, enhance regional accessibility, support balanced regional development and contribute to decarbonisation.

"Enhancing the integration of rail with other transport modes is one of 13 objectives within the Review.

"In support of this objective, the Review recommends reinstating the railway between Lisburn and Antrim to enable Belfast International Airport to be connected to the railway network.

"I can confirm that Translink have received funding through the Union Connectivity Review to undertake a feasibility study for the re-opening of the line between Lisburn and Antrim and the study has now commenced.