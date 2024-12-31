Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £308,000 carriageway resurfacing and footway scheme on Charlotte Street, Ballymoney will commence on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd announced details of the resurfacing scheme which will extend from The Diamond to just beyond the police station towards Balnamore.

Minister O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Ballymoney area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road and footpath network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd has announced that a £308,000 carriageway resurfacing and footway scheme on Charlotte Street, Ballymoney will commence on Monday 6 January 2025.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a road closure from Monday, January 6, 2025 until Friday, February 14, 2025.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via: C91 Balnamore Road - U4128 Taughey Road - C92 Macfin Road - C92 Newbridge Road - C92 Coleraine Road - B62 Coleraine - C91 High Street and vice versa.

The Department for Infrastructure has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. Access will be available to residents and emergency vehicles only.

Road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, February 14, 2025, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com