Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced her intention to bring forward legislation which will prohibit overtaking school buses at bus stops.

Minister Kimmins said: “Road safety is a priority for me, and recent tragic events have highlighted the need for all of us to be cognisant of the safety of children when they are getting on or off school buses.

“Having asked officials within the Department to explore the issue, it is now my intention to introduce legislation which will prohibit the overtaking of school buses. It is incumbent on drivers to take extra care around buses, and this was highlighted by my Department’s most recent advertising campaign. However, I believe strengthening the law around this issue is an important step in further improving safety for children here.”

The move follows the tragic death of 11 year old Caitlin-Rose McMullan, from Castledawson, who was killed after getting off a school a bus earlier this year.

“Too many families have had their world shattered by receiving the worst possible news after a loved one has set out on a routine journey.

“I have met grieving families and heard their heartbreaking stories. I am committing to introducing legislation to help prevent more lives being devastated.

“Whilst legislation is being prepared, there are actions we can all take that will help us reach our goal - take more care on the roads, slow down and ignore our mobile phones.

“Have conversations about our shared responsibility as road users with our family and friends to ensure road safety messaging reaches as wide an audience as possible.”

The Minister added: “The Department is using other measures to improve road safety including 20mph zones around schools and work on the delivery of the Graduated Driver Licensing scheme."

Minister Kimmins has also confirmed measures will be put in place to reinforce existing policy around the proper use of signs and lights on buses carrying children to and from school.

Under these new measures, fixed penalty notices will be issued to drivers who fail to operate these lights as required. It is intended that these new fixed penalties will be available for use by the beginning of the new school term in September.