Minor delays expected during Carrickfergus roadworks in week ahead

By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures are to operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Lennox Avenue, Carrickfergus

There will be a road closure from Regent Avenue to Dromore Road from Monday, February 24 at 8:00am until Monday, March 10 at 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: GoogleRoad users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: Google
The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Regent Avenue and Dromore Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Saint Brides Street, Carrickfergus

There will be a road closure at the car park on Sunday, March 2 from 5:00am until 2:00pm.

The closure is required for patching.﻿

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via C0075 St Brides Street. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Larne Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from 40 metres west of Trailcock Road to 100 metres east of Trailcock Road on Monday, February 24 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

