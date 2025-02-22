Minor delays expected during Carrickfergus roadworks in week ahead
Closures are to operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Lennox Avenue, Carrickfergus
There will be a road closure from Regent Avenue to Dromore Road from Monday, February 24 at 8:00am until Monday, March 10 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Regent Avenue and Dromore Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Saint Brides Street, Carrickfergus
There will be a road closure at the car park on Sunday, March 2 from 5:00am until 2:00pm.
The closure is required for patching.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via C0075 St Brides Street. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Larne Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from 40 metres west of Trailcock Road to 100 metres east of Trailcock Road on Monday, February 24 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT poling works.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.
