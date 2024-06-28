MLA calls for an upgrade of the local road infrastructure to tackle traffic chaos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alliance MLA David Honeyford has called on decision makers not to repeat the mistakes of 20 years ago when planning future development in Lagan Valley.

Speaking in a Stormont debate on traffic chaos affecting villages in the constituency, Mr Honeyford said: “This isn’t a problem that has happened all of a sudden.

"This is the outworking of decisions that were made to build and extend housing in these villages 20 to 25 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Large amounts of land were zoned for housing without adequate public transport investment or connections or road infrastructure capable of carrying the levels of traffic.”

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford calls for action over traffic chaos in surrounding villages. Pic credit: Alliance

Mr Honeyford said his intervention on proposals for around 3,000 houses and a link road in Blaris were aimed at avoiding the problems of the past: “I supported the new Knockmore Link Road application but I objected against the extent of the housing application, which didn’t address the needs of Lagan Valley community.

“The reason for my objection was simply that we are yet again building up a problem for the future if we allow housing to be built outside of the development zone.”

The MLA also said Hillsborough was being overrun by heavy goods vehicles using the main street as a shortcut: “These streets were designed to carry a horse and cart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re beautiful Georgian buildings that were built without foundations so they vibrate whenever the large lorries travel through there.”