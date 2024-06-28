MLA calls for an upgrade of the local road infrastructure to tackle traffic chaos

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Jun 2024, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Alliance MLA David Honeyford has called on decision makers not to repeat the mistakes of 20 years ago when planning future development in Lagan Valley.

Speaking in a Stormont debate on traffic chaos affecting villages in the constituency, Mr Honeyford said: “This isn’t a problem that has happened all of a sudden.

"This is the outworking of decisions that were made to build and extend housing in these villages 20 to 25 years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Large amounts of land were zoned for housing without adequate public transport investment or connections or road infrastructure capable of carrying the levels of traffic.”

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford calls for action over traffic chaos in surrounding villages. Pic credit: AllianceLagan Valley MLA David Honeyford calls for action over traffic chaos in surrounding villages. Pic credit: Alliance
Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford calls for action over traffic chaos in surrounding villages. Pic credit: Alliance

Mr Honeyford said his intervention on proposals for around 3,000 houses and a link road in Blaris were aimed at avoiding the problems of the past: “I supported the new Knockmore Link Road application but I objected against the extent of the housing application, which didn’t address the needs of Lagan Valley community.

“The reason for my objection was simply that we are yet again building up a problem for the future if we allow housing to be built outside of the development zone.”

Read More
Fly-tipping on a reservoir site for a bonfire has been condemned by cross commun...

The MLA also said Hillsborough was being overrun by heavy goods vehicles using the main street as a shortcut: “These streets were designed to carry a horse and cart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They’re beautiful Georgian buildings that were built without foundations so they vibrate whenever the large lorries travel through there.”

He said that he and his colleague, Sorcha Eastwood, had arranged for community representatives to press for an investigation into the possibility of removing HGVs from the village. The Minister has confirmed that that investigation will report back in the Autumn.

Related topics:Georgian