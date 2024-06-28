MLA calls for an upgrade of the local road infrastructure to tackle traffic chaos
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaking in a Stormont debate on traffic chaos affecting villages in the constituency, Mr Honeyford said: “This isn’t a problem that has happened all of a sudden.
"This is the outworking of decisions that were made to build and extend housing in these villages 20 to 25 years ago.
“Large amounts of land were zoned for housing without adequate public transport investment or connections or road infrastructure capable of carrying the levels of traffic.”
Mr Honeyford said his intervention on proposals for around 3,000 houses and a link road in Blaris were aimed at avoiding the problems of the past: “I supported the new Knockmore Link Road application but I objected against the extent of the housing application, which didn’t address the needs of Lagan Valley community.
“The reason for my objection was simply that we are yet again building up a problem for the future if we allow housing to be built outside of the development zone.”
The MLA also said Hillsborough was being overrun by heavy goods vehicles using the main street as a shortcut: “These streets were designed to carry a horse and cart.
"They’re beautiful Georgian buildings that were built without foundations so they vibrate whenever the large lorries travel through there.”
He said that he and his colleague, Sorcha Eastwood, had arranged for community representatives to press for an investigation into the possibility of removing HGVs from the village. The Minister has confirmed that that investigation will report back in the Autumn.