MLA welcomes decision to grant planning permission for Moira park and ride

“I welcome the common sense approach taken by the Lisburn and Castlereagh Planning Committee in relation to granting the long overdue planning permissions for the Moira Park and Ride,” said Mr Butler.

“I know from direct lobbying by many constituents and those who use Station Road, to access the Train station, as a journey route or as residents, of the unarguable need to alleviate the chaos and dangers created by parking of vehicles along the road on the approach to the halt.

“My hope is that Translink waste no time in getting works started to deliver this much needed upgrade.”