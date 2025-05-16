A north coast MLA has welcomed moves to introduce parking permits for residents of Portrush and Portstewart during the busy summer months.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Londonderry Independent MLA Claire Sugden was reaction to confirmation from the Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins that work has begun ‘to develop a new process for assessing and delivering residents’ parking schemes’.

Ms Sugden says this is long overdue for communities across East Londonderry, particularly residents of seaside resorts such as Portrush and Portstewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been a persistent issue across the constituency and one I’ve raised with the Department many times,” Ms Sugden said. “Residents in places like Portrush and Portstewart often find it difficult to park near their homes, particularly during the summer months and busy event periods. These are longstanding frustrations that need a practical solution.”

Claire Sugden MLA has welcomed confirmation from the Infrastructure Minister that work is underway to develop a new process for assessing and delivering residents’ parking schemes. CREDIT PIXABAY

In a recent letter to the Minister, Ms Sugden highlighted concerns raised by local people about the impact of limited parking availability.

“People are telling me they are regularly unable to park near their homes, even late in the evening or when carrying shopping or young children.This is a daily frustration for many and it shouldn’t be something residents have to just put up with.

“I welcome the response and the Department’s commitment to developing a more structured approach. However, this needs to result in real, on-the-ground improvements for communities like ours, not just another process that sits on a shelf.

“I will continue to follow this closely and push for a system that reflects the specific needs of towns across East Londonderry.”