Emergency services remain at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Moira this evening (Wednesday, March 8).

Motorists are advised that Main Street is closed to traffic, as is the off-slip to Moira from the M1.

The closures are having an impact on other roads in the Moira area and road-users are asked to avoid the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest update from Trafficwatch NI said there is now no access through Moira and Main Street will be closed for a significant number of hours.

Main Street in Moira and the off-slip to Moira from the M1 is also closed. Picture: Pacemaker

Lurgan College has issued advice to parents following the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are aware of an incident in Moira this afternoon with the Main Street closed in both directions. Ulsterbus have been in touch to inform us that there may be difficulty in getting buses to Lurgan College to collect pupils and they cannot guarantee homeward bus journeys.

"School will remain open as late as required this evening and all pupils will be supervised until collection can be arranged. If you are able to collect your child from school this may be the best solution.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police and emergency services at the scene on Moira Main Street on Wednesday. Picture: Pacemaker