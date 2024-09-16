Moira: police issue appeal for witnesses to two-vehicle traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lisburn police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Moira on Monday, September, 16.
The incident occurred at approximately 3.40pm at the junction of the Station Road with the Lisburn Road and led to traffic delays for a period.
“If you witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 996 of 16/09/2024,” urged the PSNI.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.