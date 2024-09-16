Moira: police issue appeal for witnesses to two-vehicle traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Sep 2024, 22:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lisburn police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Moira on Monday, September, 16.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.40pm at the junction of the Station Road with the Lisburn Road and led to traffic delays for a period.

“If you witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 996 of 16/09/2024,” urged the PSNI.

Related topics:LisburnStation RoadLisburn RoadPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice