A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries following a traffic collision on the A26 Moira Road which was closed to traffic in both directions for a time earlier today (Tuesday, March 14).

Police are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a black XF Jaguar, on the Moira Road in Nutts Corner shortly after 6.30am this morning, Tuesday, March 14.

"One man, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The A26 Moira Road near Nutts Corner was closed in both directions earlier today (Tuesday, March 14). Picture: Pacemaker

"The Moira Road, which was closed for a period of time has since re-opened.

