Police are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to get in touch.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a black XF Jaguar, on the Moira Road in Nutts Corner shortly after 6.30am this morning, Tuesday, March 14.
"One man, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
"The Moira Road, which was closed for a period of time has since re-opened.
"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle who were travelling in the area at the time, to call police on 101 quoting reference 203 14/03/23.”