Police are advising motorists the Moira Road, Crumlin has now reopened.

The road was closed earlier today after a two-vehicle road traffic collision, which claimed the life of one man while another man, in his 20s, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The deceased has been named as Robert Laverty (74) from the Belfast area.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic. The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 266 of 283105/23.