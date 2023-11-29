Register
Moira traffic collision 'may lead to delays'

Motorists are warned of possible delays in the Moira area following a traffic collision on Wednesday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Nov 2023, 07:49 GMT
Trafficwatch NI reported that police were at the scene of a crash on Main Street at Village Green.

Although a vehicle involved in the incident has been moved to side of road, motorists are advised there could still be delays as a result.

