Moira traffic collision 'may lead to delays'
Motorists are warned of possible delays in the Moira area following a traffic collision on Wednesday morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trafficwatch NI reported that police were at the scene of a crash on Main Street at Village Green.
Although a vehicle involved in the incident has been moved to side of road, motorists are advised there could still be delays as a result.