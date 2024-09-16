Moira: traffic update following earlier traffic collision

Published 16th Sep 2024, 17:10 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 18:24 BST
Police are advising the Lisburn Road, Moira, has fully reopened on Monday, September 16 (evening).

Following a road traffic collision earlier on Monday, motorists were urged to seek an alternative route for their journeys.

