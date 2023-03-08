Earlier today the police confirmed that a one-year-old boy had died in the traffic collision and a woman in her 60s was seriously injured in the single vehicle collision.
The incident, which happened in the Meeting Street area, has shocked the Moira and wider community.
A family notice published this morning on the Funeral Times website, said: “Baby Frank Michael McIlduff (College Grove, Lurgan), March 8, 2023 as a result of a tragic road accident. Precious son of Fra and Mary and a much loved grandson of Pauline and the late Francis McIlduff and Margaret and Michael Gracey.
"House private, for immediate family and close friends only.
"Saint Philomena, our friend in Heaven, look after him.”
Police are urging anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.
Detective Sergeant Harrison said: "We received a report shortly after 1.40pm that a lorry and two pedestrians had been involved in a road traffic collision.
"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the other emergency services. Sadly the boy, aged one, died at the scene.
"A woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries."
Detective Sergeant Harrison continued: “The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.
"We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Meeting Street or Main Street areas at this time, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dashcam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 969 08/03/23.”
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed they received a 999 call at 1.42pm on Wednesday following reports of the collision,
NIAS despatched two ambulances, two ambulance officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.