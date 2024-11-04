Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported following an incident involving a lorry at Moira level crossing on Monday evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Station Road was closed to traffic at the junction of Chestnut Hill Road after a lorry hit the barrier just after 7pm, with motorists urged to seek alternative routes.

Train services were also disrupted between Portadown and Belfast Grand Central Station due to the closure of the railway line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Translink spokesperson said: “A truck struck and caused damage to a level crossing barrier in Moira on Monday evening, November 4, at just before 7pm.

Train services on the Portadown to Belfast Grand Central line were disrupted after a lorry collided with a barrier at Moira level crossing. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"Safety is always our top priority – and to ensure safe operations for our trains, road traffic and pedestrians, it was necessary to temporarily close the train line.

"Our teams worked hard to get the line re-opened quickly and trains resumed after around 1 hour 20 minutes. The level crossing barrier was fully repaired overnight.”

The PSNI has confirmed that no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.