Moira: Update as Translink closes railway line after lorry hits level crossing barrier
The Station Road was closed to traffic at the junction of Chestnut Hill Road after a lorry hit the barrier just after 7pm, with motorists urged to seek alternative routes.
Train services were also disrupted between Portadown and Belfast Grand Central Station due to the closure of the railway line.
A Translink spokesperson said: “A truck struck and caused damage to a level crossing barrier in Moira on Monday evening, November 4, at just before 7pm.
"Safety is always our top priority – and to ensure safe operations for our trains, road traffic and pedestrians, it was necessary to temporarily close the train line.
"Our teams worked hard to get the line re-opened quickly and trains resumed after around 1 hour 20 minutes. The level crossing barrier was fully repaired overnight.”
The PSNI has confirmed that no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.