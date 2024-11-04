Moira: Update as Translink closes railway line after lorry hits level crossing barrier

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Nov 2024, 20:08 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 14:52 BST
Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported following an incident involving a lorry at Moira level crossing on Monday evening.

The Station Road was closed to traffic at the junction of Chestnut Hill Road after a lorry hit the barrier just after 7pm, with motorists urged to seek alternative routes.

Train services were also disrupted between Portadown and Belfast Grand Central Station due to the closure of the railway line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Translink spokesperson said: “A truck struck and caused damage to a level crossing barrier in Moira on Monday evening, November 4, at just before 7pm.

Train services on the Portadown to Belfast Grand Central line were disrupted after a lorry collided with a barrier at Moira level crossing. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)placeholder image
Train services on the Portadown to Belfast Grand Central line were disrupted after a lorry collided with a barrier at Moira level crossing. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"Safety is always our top priority – and to ensure safe operations for our trains, road traffic and pedestrians, it was necessary to temporarily close the train line.

"Our teams worked hard to get the line re-opened quickly and trains resumed after around 1 hour 20 minutes. The level crossing barrier was fully repaired overnight.”

The PSNI has confirmed that no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Related topics:TranslinkStation RoadTrain servicesPortadownPSNI
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice