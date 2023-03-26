Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
9 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
9 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Moorfields Road on outskirts of Ballymena closed due to collision, diversions are in place

A section of the Moorfields Road outside Ballymena is currently closed this evening (Sunday, March 26) following a road traffic collision.

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Mar 2023, 19:46 BST

Motorists are advised that the road is currently closed between the junctions with Tully Road and Wardlow Road / Rankinstown Road.

Read More
Exact date every mobile phone in Northern Ireland will get an emergency alert an...

Local diversions are in place and road-users are asked to please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The Moorfields Road junction with Tully Road. Picture: Google
The Moorfields Road junction with Tully Road. Picture: Google
The Moorfields Road junction with Tully Road. Picture: Google
BallymenaMotorists