Moorfields Road on outskirts of Ballymena closed due to collision, diversions are in place
A section of the Moorfields Road outside Ballymena is currently closed this evening (Sunday, March 26) following a road traffic collision.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Mar 2023, 19:46 BST
Motorists are advised that the road is currently closed between the junctions with Tully Road and Wardlow Road / Rankinstown Road.
Local diversions are in place and road-users are asked to please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.