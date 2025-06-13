More than 50 bands from across Northern Ireland expected to attend parade in Magherafelt

More than 50 bands from across Northern Ireland are expected to take part in a loyalist band parade in Magherafelt on Friday evening.

Several thousand people are expected to take part in the parade organised by Dunamoney Flute Band.

The parade will leave the Rainey Street car park at 7.15pm.

The processional route will include Rainey Street, Westland Road, Moneymore Road, Queen Street, Market Street, Kirk Avenue, Queen’s Avenue, Ballyronan Road, Fairhill, Church Street and Broad Street.

Dunamoney Flute Band, Magherafelt | National World

Traffc diversions will be in place during the parade.

Bands taking include:

Ballymoughan Flute Band.

Aughrim Rose of Derry Accordion Band.

Curran Traditional Flute Band.

Aughagaskin Flute Band.

Megargy Accordion Band.

Castledawson Part Music Flute Band.

Desertmartin Accordion Band.

Knockloughrim Accordion Band.

Kilcluney Flute Band, Ballynahinch.

Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band.

Cookstown Sons of William.

Derryloran Boyne Defenders.

Montober Flute Band.

Cookstown Grenadiers Flute Band.

Gortagilly Flute Band.

Maghera Sons of William.

Freemand Memorial, Pride of the Bann Coleraine.

Ballycraigy Flute Band.

Cairncastle Flute Band.

Dunaghy Flute band.

Dunloy Accordion Band.

East Belfast Protestant Boys.

Annaghmore Star and Crown Flute Band, Castledawson.

First Flute Band,Crown Defenders.

Pride of the Maine Flute Band.

Blair Memorial,BallyquinFlute Band Limavady.

William King Memorial Flute Band,Portrush Flute Band,

Giants Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band.

Curley Orange Defenders Flute Band.

Armagh True Blues.

Donaghadee Flutes & Drums.

Gertrude Star Flute Band, Sons of Ulster Randalstown.

Boveedy Flute Band.

Pride of Knockmore Flute Band.

Tobermore Loyalist Flute Band.

Pride of the Valley,Newtownards Protestant Boys

Lismacurrican Flute Band.

Sons of Ulster,Ladyhill Flute Band.

Aughrim Rose of DerryAccordion Band.

Derryloran Flute Band.

Sgt White Memorial Bush.

Boveedy Flute Band.

North Down Defenders Flute Band.

Bangor Protestant Boys.

Dunmurry Protestant Boys.

Robert Graham Memorial Bangor.