Most main roads are passable in Mid Ulster area but police ask motorists to use dipped headlights

Most main roads are passable this morning in the Magherafelt area despite overnight snow.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:59 GMT
Magherafelt Neighbourhood Policing team say they have been out and about keeping an eye on the road network.

"Most main roads are thankfully clear and passable but please put your dipped headlights on, low down and leave the appropriate gap between you and the vehicle in front," they said in social media post.

There is a yellow warning for snow and ice for Mid Ulster area until Thursday, with some heavy snow showers.