Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a two-vehicle collision on the Tattygare Road, Lisbellaw in which a man (19) received serious injuries.

Inspector Ross said: “A report was received shortly before 6.15pm on Tuesday, 14th May of a collision involving a scrambler-type motorcycle and white Hyundai Tucson.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided treatment to the rider of the scrambler vehicle at the scene, a 19-year-old man.

Police are appealing for information into the road traffic collision. Photo by Pacemaker

“He was transported a short time later to hospital for treatment to head and arm injuries. Which are believed to be serious at this time. The driver of the Hyundai Tucson did not require medical treatment.

“The Tattygare Road which was closed for a time to allow for emergency service access, has now fully reopened to road users.