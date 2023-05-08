Appealing for information, the PSNI stated: “At around 4:35pm, it was reported that a car and a motorbike were involved in the incident. The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital following the incident and remains in a critical condition at this time.
"The Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare has reopened and officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1360 07/05/23.”
