Motorcyclist in ‘critical condition’ after two-vehicle collision in Ballyclare

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the Templepatrick Road area of Ballyclare yesterday (Sunday).

By Terry Ferry
Published 8th May 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:04 BST

Appealing for information, the PSNI stated: “At around 4:35pm, it was reported that a car and a motorbike were involved in the incident. The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital following the incident and remains in a critical condition at this time.

"The Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare has reopened and officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1360 07/05/23.”

