Motorcyclist seriously injured in Causeway Coast and Glens area three-vehicle crash

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th May 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 12:15 BST
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision in Co Derry / Londonderry.

The crash, involving two motorcycles and a car, happened at the Legavallon Road between Dungiven and Garvagh on Sunday around 1.30pm.

Police said one of the motorcyclists, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are described as serious.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting the reference number 821 04/05/25.

The Legavallon Road was closed in both directions for a time after the collision.

