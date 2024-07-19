Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after a collision on the Moira Road roundabout beside the off-slip onto the M1 Belfast-bound on Friday (July 19).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the two-vehicle incident.

PSNI Lisburn and Castlereagh stated: “Police received a report shortly after 09.05am on Friday 19th July 2024 of a collision involving a grey Seat Leon and a black Tenerife Yamaha motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle collision. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Officers attended the scene along with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The driver of the motorcycle has sustained serious injuries.

"Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 295 19/07/24.”