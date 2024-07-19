Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in Moira Round roundabout collision beside M1 off-slip
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the two-vehicle incident.
PSNI Lisburn and Castlereagh stated: “Police received a report shortly after 09.05am on Friday 19th July 2024 of a collision involving a grey Seat Leon and a black Tenerife Yamaha motorcycle.
"Officers attended the scene along with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The driver of the motorcycle has sustained serious injuries.
"Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 295 19/07/24.”
