Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in Moira Round roundabout collision beside M1 off-slip

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2024, 19:11 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 19:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after a collision on the Moira Road roundabout beside the off-slip onto the M1 Belfast-bound on Friday (July 19).

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the two-vehicle incident.

PSNI Lisburn and Castlereagh stated: “Police received a report shortly after 09.05am on Friday 19th July 2024 of a collision involving a grey Seat Leon and a black Tenerife Yamaha motorcycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Take action now and sign up to a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle collision. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle collision. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle collision. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Officers attended the scene along with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The driver of the motorcycle has sustained serious injuries.

"Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 295 19/07/24.”

Related topics:PoliceLisburnCastlereaghPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice