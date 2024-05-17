Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash in Carnlough
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a road traffic collision in Carnlough on Friday afternoon.
Police received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Garron Road shortly after 2.50pm.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for injuries, which police said are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
The Garron Road was closed in both directions for a period of time but has since re-opened to motorists.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.