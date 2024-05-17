Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a road traffic collision in Carnlough on Friday afternoon.

Police received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Garron Road shortly after 2.50pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for injuries, which police said are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

