Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash in Carnlough

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th May 2024, 15:40 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 19:06 BST
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a road traffic collision in Carnlough on Friday afternoon.

Police received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Garron Road shortly after 2.50pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for injuries, which police said are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

The Garron Road was closed in both directions for a period of time but has since re-opened to motorists.

