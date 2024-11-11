The vehicles involved in the collision have been moved to the hard shoulder, but delays remain in the area. (Pic: Traffic Watch NI).

Road users heading out of Belfast on the M2 and M5 countrybound carriageways are being advised of debris on the motorways following an earlier collision.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The vehicles involved in a collision on the M2/M5 northbound after Fortwilliam have been moved to the hard shoulder by the police.

“Traffic is on the move again, but there is some debris on the the M5 bound lanes. There are delays back to York Street and the M3 Lagan Bridge heading to the M2 northbound.”