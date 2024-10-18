Motorists advised of five-week resurfacing scheme involving road closure and diversions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Co Armagh motorists are being warned of a major road resurfacing scheme beginning on Monday which will run for around five weeks.

The £466,000 carriageway scheme on the B131 Kilmore Road involves 1.5 kilometres of resurfacing to include the entire length of Kilmore Road and the Kilmacanty and Battlehill Road junctions.

There will be daily road closures from 9.15am to 6pm, from Monday, October 21 to Wednesday, October 30 for drainage and preparation work and then again from Monday, November 4 until Friday, November 22 to complete the resurfacing.

An alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via B131 Battlehill Road, A3 Portadown Road, A3 Dobbin Road, A3 Armagh Road, A27 Armagh Road, B78 Brownstown Road, B77 Loughgall Road, B77 Red Lion Road and B131 Kilmore Road.

A £466,000 road improvement scheme is to be carried out on the B131 Kilmore Road, Kilmore. Picture: Pacemaker

The Department for Infrastructure said it had programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd described the work as “a substantial investment” for the Kilmore area which will “deliver significant benefits for residents and road users”.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities,” he said.

"This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents, businesses and those travelling in the area. Work is expected to be substantially completed by Friday, November 22. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”