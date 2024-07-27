Motorists advised of possible delays as 61m-long transformer is transported from Belfast Harbour West to Glen Road
Motorists are being advised to expect possible delays during an abnormal load movement in Belfast on Sunday (July 28).
A transformer 61m long and 324 tonnes in weight will be transported from Belfast Harbour West to the NIE Hannahstown Substation, Glen Road.
Escorted by the PSNI, it will be departing at 9:30am Belfast Harbour West and arriving at its destination around 3:30pm.
Trafficwatch NI is advising the load will travel along the following route:
- Garmoyle St;
- Corporation St;
- Dunbar Link;
- Victoria St (contraflow);
- Cromac sq;
- Cromac St;
- Ormeau Rd;
- Stranmillis Embankment (partly against traffic);
- Stranmillis Rd;
- Malone Rd;
- Balmoral Ave;
- Stockmans Lane;
- Kennedy Way;
- Glen Road to the sub station.
“This load will be very slow moving and delays are possible at these times. Please allow extra time for your journey in these areas.”
