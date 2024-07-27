Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are being advised to expect possible delays during an abnormal load movement in Belfast on Sunday (July 28).

A transformer 61m long and 324 tonnes in weight will be transported from Belfast Harbour West to the NIE Hannahstown Substation, Glen Road.

Escorted by the PSNI, it will be departing at 9:30am Belfast Harbour West and arriving at its destination around 3:30pm.

Trafficwatch NI is advising the load will travel along the following route:

The abnormal load movement operation commences along Garmoyle Street. Photo: Google

Garmoyle St;

Corporation St;

Dunbar Link;

Victoria St (contraflow);

Cromac sq;

Cromac St;

Ormeau Rd;

Stranmillis Embankment (partly against traffic);

Stranmillis Rd;

Malone Rd;

Balmoral Ave;

Stockmans Lane;

Kennedy Way;

Glen Road to the sub station.