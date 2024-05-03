Motorists advised of slow moving traffic following M2 car fire
Road users are being advised to expect slow moving traffic on the approach to Dunsilly M22 following a car fire on the M2 motorway northbound.
Posting on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland site shortly after 4pm on Friday, May 3, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “On the M2 northbound, traffic is slow approaching M22 Dunsilly.
"A car fire is now under control. The vehicle is on the hard shoulder. Police are attending.”
There are no further details at this time.