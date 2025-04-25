Motorists advised of traffic disruption ahead of Coleraine parade
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised that a large band parade will be taking place in Coleraine tonight (Friday, April 25).
The PSNI say that there will be diversions and road closures however, they will endeavour to keep the disruption to a minimum.
Diversions and road closures will be put in place as soon before the parade starts from Railway Place at 8.30pm.
The parade will then pass through Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Newmarket Street, New Row, The Diamond, Bridge Street,
Old Bridge, Slip Road, Killowen Street, Old Bridge, Milburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, ending at Railway Place car park at 10.45pm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.