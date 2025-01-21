Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are advised fog could bring visibility below 100m as a new weather warning is issued for Northern Ireland

The warning is for Wednesday (January 22) from 00.00 until 11.00am.

The Met Office said fog patches are expected to develop overnight before gradually clearing through Wednesday.

It added: “Fog will bring visibility to below 100m at times, perhaps causing some travel disruption.”

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued. (archive photo): Photo: PSNI

People are advised to expect:

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible;

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

A Storm Éowyn-related yellow weather warning for very strong winds has already been issued for later this week.

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI says temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of frost and ice on roads.

In a statement, it added: "The salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk is planned for this evening (Tuesday, January 21).

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”