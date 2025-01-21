Motorists advised of 'visibility below 100m' as yellow weather warning for fog issued with gritting also scheduled
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The warning is for Wednesday (January 22) from 00.00 until 11.00am.
The Met Office said fog patches are expected to develop overnight before gradually clearing through Wednesday.
It added: “Fog will bring visibility to below 100m at times, perhaps causing some travel disruption.”
People are advised to expect:
Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible;
There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.
A Storm Éowyn-related yellow weather warning for very strong winds has already been issued for later this week.
Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI says temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of frost and ice on roads.
In a statement, it added: "The salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk is planned for this evening (Tuesday, January 21).
"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.