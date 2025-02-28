Motorists are warned of an abnormal load movement between Lisahally and Toome this Sunday (March 2) .

The operation involving a barge will commence at 5.00am from Lisahally docks, Derry/Londonderry.

The Department for Infrastructure advises: “This is a 140T barge almost 40m in length and over 5m wide which will have a full police escort and will travel on the wrong side of the A6 from Castledawson to Toome.

"Road users should plan their journey with this in mind if travelling along this route early Sunday morning.”