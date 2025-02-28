Motorists advised to allow time for journey with 140T barge transport operation planned between Lisahally and Toome

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Motorists are warned of an abnormal load movement between Lisahally and Toome this Sunday (March 2) .

The operation involving a barge will commence at 5.00am from Lisahally docks, Derry/Londonderry.

The Department for Infrastructure advises: “This is a 140T barge almost 40m in length and over 5m wide which will have a full police escort and will travel on the wrong side of the A6 from Castledawson to Toome.

"Road users should plan their journey with this in mind if travelling along this route early Sunday morning.”

Related topics:Department for InfrastructureMotoristsLisahallyDerry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice