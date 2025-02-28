Motorists advised to allow time for journey with 140T barge transport operation planned between Lisahally and Toome
Motorists are warned of an abnormal load movement between Lisahally and Toome this Sunday (March 2) .
The Department for Infrastructure advises: “This is a 140T barge almost 40m in length and over 5m wide which will have a full police escort and will travel on the wrong side of the A6 from Castledawson to Toome.
"Road users should plan their journey with this in mind if travelling along this route early Sunday morning.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.