Motorists advised to avoid Co Antrim roads due to ‘treacherous’ driving conditions
Motorists are being advised to avoid two main routes in the Ballyclare and Larne areas due to “treacherous driving conditions” today (Tuesday).
Detailing the issue, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to avoid the Shanes Hill Road and Colin Road in the Larne and Ballyclare areas due to treacherous driving conditions.
"Extra salting resources are being deployed to the areas. Until they can attend and treat the road surface, please seek an alternative route for your journey.”