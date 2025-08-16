Motorists are advised to avoid the area after a multi-vehicle collision on the M2/M5, leaving Belfast, on Saturday (August 16).

In an update on the incident, the PSNI says one lane country bound has reopened following the collision.

It added: “The outer lanes remain closed as police remain at the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Earlier, the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) said the incident was impacting all five lanes northbound between York Street and Fortwilliam.

Police remain at the scene of the collision. Image:pixabay

In a further statement, the DfI noted: “The Motorway has now been reopened at York Street again. However, the collision is still only passable in Lane 1.

"This is also likely to have an ongoing significant knock-on effect on the city centre diversion route for the M3 bridge closure as traffic backs up.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”