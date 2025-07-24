Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys as a £0.4m major maintenance scheme on the M3 Lagan Bridge is set to recommence.

Last summer 10 bridge bearings were replaced and a further eight are now scheduled to be replaced over two weekends in August.

The first weekend road closure will be on the eastbound carriageway from 9pm on Friday, August 1, until 6am on Monday, August 4.

During this time the M3 will be closed between M2 Foreshore to Dee Street and there will be no access to the bridge from the M2, with all traffic leaving at Nelson Street off-slip. There will also be no access to M3 bridge from Nelson Street on-slip during this period.

The second weekend road closure will be on the westbound carriageway from 9pm on Friday, August 15, until 6am on Monday, August 18.

During this time the M3 will be closed from Bridge End to M2 Foreshore and there will be no access to the bridge from the A2 Sydenham Bypass with all traffic leaving at Bridge End Flyover. There will also be no access to M3 bridge from Middlepath Street on-slip during this period.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “The M3 bridge is a key structure which carries over 90,000 vehicles and these improvement works are essential to ensure that the structure remains in a sound condition to manage current and future traffic levels along this key route.

“These are specialist works which I recognise may cause some disruption to traffic, however this short term inconvenience will help ensure the safety of the travelling public and avoid more disruptive works to the bridge in the long term.

“I would like to thank the travelling public for their patience and cooperation while these important bridge maintenance works are completed.”

While the Department for Infrastructure has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, it says delays are inevitable and road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey particularly if travelling to the ports or airports.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure and road users are requested to abide by the temporary traffic management arrangements which are in place for the safety of the public and road workers. All work is subject to favourable weather conditions.