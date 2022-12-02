Register
Motorists advised to 'take extra care' due to faulty lights outside Antrim Road school

Motorists in the north Belfast area have been advised to “take extra care” due to faulty traffic lights close to an Antrim Road school following an earlier road traffic collision.

By Russell Keers
3 hours ago

Detailing the incident on the Traffic Watch NI website today (Friday), a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the traffic signals are out due to a road traffic collision on the Antrim Road at Ben Madigan School.

"Please approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until these have been repaired.”

Statig the lights “are unlikely to be working for the rest of the day” a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson added: “Motorists are advised to take extra care due to faulty street lights at a pedestrian crossing close to a primary school on the Antrim Road.

Antrim Road. (Pic by Google).
" The lights are unlikely to be working for the rest of the day.”

