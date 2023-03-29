Motorists and pedestrians warned that Bow Street and Chapel Hill are closed due to fire
Police are warning motorists and pedestrians to avoid the Chapel Hill and Bow Street area of the city.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:40 BST
Chapel Hill and Bow Street in Lisburn are currently closed to motorists and pedestrians between Thiepval Road and Antrim Street due to a fire in the Antrim street area.
Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.