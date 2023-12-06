Register
Motorists are being warned about a lane closure on the A1 as NI Water carries out repair work

NI Water is carrying out emergency repair work on a burst water main on the A1 close to the Hillsborough roundabout.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:16 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 16:16 GMT
The work to repair the water main requires a lane closure which may continue into Friday December 8.

NI Water Area Manager Natalie Healey said: “NI Water is on site working to complete a major repair to a 7” burst water main that supplies the Culcavey and Ravarnet areas.

“This is a major carriageway and a lane closure is therefore necessary to allow NI Water to complete the emergency repair safely. The depth of the pipe and the ground conditions mean this is a challenging repair and we also need to take into consideration other utilities in the area.

A burst watermain has lead to a lane closure on the A1 at Hillsborough as NI Water works to repair the damage. Pic credit: NI WaterA burst watermain has lead to a lane closure on the A1 at Hillsborough as NI Water works to repair the damage. Pic credit: NI Water
“We fully appreciate the frustration and inconvenience this road closure will cause.

"Please be assured our team is working as fast as possible to complete this emergency repair work by Friday December 8, 2023.”

