Motorists are being warned about a lane closure on the A1 as NI Water carries out repair work
The work to repair the water main requires a lane closure which may continue into Friday December 8.
NI Water Area Manager Natalie Healey said: “NI Water is on site working to complete a major repair to a 7” burst water main that supplies the Culcavey and Ravarnet areas.
“This is a major carriageway and a lane closure is therefore necessary to allow NI Water to complete the emergency repair safely. The depth of the pipe and the ground conditions mean this is a challenging repair and we also need to take into consideration other utilities in the area.
“We fully appreciate the frustration and inconvenience this road closure will cause.
"Please be assured our team is working as fast as possible to complete this emergency repair work by Friday December 8, 2023.”