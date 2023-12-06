Motorists are being warned about a lane closure on the A1 as NI Water carries out repair work

NI Water is carrying out emergency repair work on a burst water main on the A1 close to the Hillsborough roundabout.

The work to repair the water main requires a lane closure which may continue into Friday December 8.

NI Water Area Manager Natalie Healey said: “NI Water is on site working to complete a major repair to a 7” burst water main that supplies the Culcavey and Ravarnet areas.

“This is a major carriageway and a lane closure is therefore necessary to allow NI Water to complete the emergency repair safely. The depth of the pipe and the ground conditions mean this is a challenging repair and we also need to take into consideration other utilities in the area.

A burst watermain has lead to a lane closure on the A1 at Hillsborough as NI Water works to repair the damage. Pic credit: NI Water

“We fully appreciate the frustration and inconvenience this road closure will cause.