Motorists are warned that roads have been closed due to flooding
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police have issued a warning to motorists in the Lisburn area that the Moira Road is closed close to the junction with Hulls Lane.
The Pond Park Road is impassable due to a long stretch of the road being flooded. The Old Road, Maghaberry is also closed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Road users are also being advised that a number of roads in the Templepatrick area are closed due to flooding this morning.
The Antrim Road in the village is currently closed due to flooding with police urging motorists to “avoid the area if possible.”
The M2 southbound on-slip at Junction 5 Templepatrick has been closed due to flooding.
PSNI officers are warning motorists to heed the road closed signs and not attempt to travel through the flood water.
Meanwhile, TrafficWatch NI is advising the A2 Loughareema Road has been closed between Cushendall and Ballycastle due to a land slide. The diversion route is via Knocknacarry road and Cushleake Road.