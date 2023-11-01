Register
Motorists are warned that roads have been closed due to flooding

Due to flooding, some routes in the local area are not passable this morning, Wednesday, November 1.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
The police have issued a warning to motorists in the Lisburn area that the Moira Road is closed close to the junction with Hulls Lane.

The Pond Park Road is impassable due to a long stretch of the road being flooded. The Old Road, Maghaberry is also closed.

Road users are also being advised that a number of roads in the Templepatrick area are closed due to flooding this morning.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place across Northern Ireland. Some flooded roads and fallen trees have been reported with most parts to receive between 10 to 33mm of rain. Roads in south Belfast flood with the heavy rain. Picture By: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker.A Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place across Northern Ireland. Some flooded roads and fallen trees have been reported with most parts to receive between 10 to 33mm of rain. Roads in south Belfast flood with the heavy rain. Picture By: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place across Northern Ireland. Some flooded roads and fallen trees have been reported with most parts to receive between 10 to 33mm of rain. Roads in south Belfast flood with the heavy rain. Picture By: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker.

The Antrim Road in the village is currently closed due to flooding with police urging motorists to “avoid the area if possible.”

The M2 southbound on-slip at Junction 5 Templepatrick has been closed due to flooding.

PSNI officers are warning motorists to heed the road closed signs and not attempt to travel through the flood water.

Meanwhile, TrafficWatch NI is advising the A2 Loughareema Road has been closed between Cushendall and Ballycastle due to a land slide. The diversion route is via Knocknacarry road and Cushleake Road.

