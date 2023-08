Police are urging motorists to avoid the Saintfield Road area of Lisburn following an accident on Tuesday morning (August 1).

Police have advised motorists of a two-vehicle traffic collision on the Saintfield Road, Lisburn close to the roundabout.

They have said that delays are expected and local diversions are in place at the Clougher Road and Plantation Road junctions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motorists are being asked to seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.