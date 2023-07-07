Register
Motorists are warned to expect traffic disruption between Moira and Glenavy

With preparations now well underway for the Twelfth celebrations in Ballinderry, road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption with road closures and diversions in place on the A26 between Moira and Glenavy, as a result of a planned Twelfth of July parade next Wednesday.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

The outward parade will begin at the Ballinderry Parish Church Car Park at 10.30am and meet with the main demonstration parade, which will commence at 11.30am and will take approximately 90 minutes to pass.

The return parade will then begin from the Field at 3pm and make its way towards North Street and onto the A26 for a 6pm finish.

The road between Moira and Glenavy is likely to be closed during the above times.

Ballinderry District Officers, hosts of the South Antrim Combine 12th of July Demonstration 2023. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyniBallinderry District Officers, hosts of the South Antrim Combine 12th of July Demonstration 2023. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route if you aren’t planning on attending the parade.

