Motorists are warned to expect traffic disruption between Moira and Glenavy

The outward parade will begin at the Ballinderry Parish Church Car Park at 10.30am and meet with the main demonstration parade, which will commence at 11.30am and will take approximately 90 minutes to pass.
The return parade will then begin from the Field at 3pm and make its way towards North Street and onto the A26 for a 6pm finish.
The road between Moira and Glenavy is likely to be closed during the above times.
Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route if you aren’t planning on attending the parade.