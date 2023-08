Police have told motorists that the Saintfield Road in Lisburn has now reopened following an accident on Tuesday morning (August 1).

Police previously warned motorists to avoid the area following a two-vehicle traffic collision on the Saintfield Road, Lisburn close to the roundabout.

There were delays and local diversions were in place.

Motorists have been advised that the Saintfield Road in Lisburn has now reopened.

One man was taken to hospital for his injuries.