Motorists should lookout for roadworks at Maghera, Magherafelt and Creagh in coming week

Keep an eye out for roadworks in Maghera and Magherafelt areas in the week ahead as planned projects take place.

A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Coleraine Road to Meeting House Avenue.

Closure required is to facilitate work by BT Openreach - frame and cover works.

Closure to operate overnight only from Tuesday, August 5 at 8pm until Wednesday, August 6 at 6am Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Lane closure expected for works in Main Street, Maghera | Google

A6 Hillhead Road, Creagh - lane closure - from junction with Deerpark Road to 350m west of junction with Deerpark Road.

Lane closure required for NIE overhead line work.

Closure to operate from 9:30am to 4:30pm on Wednesday, August 6.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be Less than 5 minutes.

A31 Magherafelt bypass - lane closure - from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.

Lane Closure required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipework installation on the verge.

Closure to operate until Monday, August 25.