Motorists should lookout for roadworks at Maghera, Magherafelt and Creagh in coming week
A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Coleraine Road to Meeting House Avenue.
Closure required is to facilitate work by BT Openreach - frame and cover works.
Closure to operate overnight only from Tuesday, August 5 at 8pm until Wednesday, August 6 at 6am Diversion to operate, delays expected.
A6 Hillhead Road, Creagh - lane closure - from junction with Deerpark Road to 350m west of junction with Deerpark Road.
Lane closure required for NIE overhead line work.
Closure to operate from 9:30am to 4:30pm on Wednesday, August 6.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be Less than 5 minutes.
A31 Magherafelt bypass - lane closure - from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.
Lane Closure required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipework installation on the verge.
Closure to operate until Monday, August 25.
