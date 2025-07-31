Motorists should lookout for roadworks at Maghera, Magherafelt and Creagh in coming week

By Stanley Campbell
Published 31st Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 15:09 BST
Keep an eye out for roadworks in Maghera and Magherafelt areas in the week ahead as planned projects take place.

A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Coleraine Road to Meeting House Avenue.

Closure required is to facilitate work by BT Openreach - frame and cover works.

Closure to operate overnight only from Tuesday, August 5 at 8pm until Wednesday, August 6 at 6am Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Lane closure expected for works in Main Street, Maghera | Googleplaceholder image
Lane closure expected for works in Main Street, Maghera | Google

A6 Hillhead Road, Creagh - lane closure - from junction with Deerpark Road to 350m west of junction with Deerpark Road.

Lane closure required for NIE overhead line work.

Closure to operate from 9:30am to 4:30pm on Wednesday, August 6.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected. The anticipated delay will be Less than 5 minutes.

A31 Magherafelt bypass - lane closure - from Moneymore Road Roundabout to Ballyronan Road Roundabout.

Lane Closure required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - pipework installation on the verge.

Closure to operate until Monday, August 25.

