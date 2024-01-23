Motorists told to rearrange car tests after Tyrone MOT Centre is hit by power outage caused by Storm Isha
Although driving tests are continuing as normal at the Sandholes facility, dozens of motorists will have to reschedule their MoTs.
Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said several constituents had contacted him as they could not contact the Centre directly.
Mr McGlone said: “Constituents and my office have called the Customer Services team but nobody could advise due to the Centre not having a direct line of contact and no way of checking this out.”
Responding, the Department for Infrastructure said: “We are in the process of contacting customers to rearrange appointments, but as you can imagine this will take some time. Driving tests are being carried out as normal so candidates should arrive as normal per their appointment.”
The cancellations will add to the backlog at the Centre, having a knock-on for motorists facing untaxed vehicle fines.